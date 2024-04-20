IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad score 67-run win over Delhi Capital

New Delhi: Travis Head’s aggressive fifty and bowlers’ determination helped Sunrisers Hyderabad score a fine 67-run victory over Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Chasing a massive 267 run for win, Delhi were in the hunt initially through Jake Fraser-McGurk (65, 18b, 5×4, 7×6) and Abhishek Porel (42, 22b, 7×4, 1×6).

But once both of them were dismissed, Delhi’s chase too fizzled out as SRH bowlers struck regularly to push the asking rate near the realm of impossibility.

Pacer T Natarajan bagged four wickets while leg-spinner Mayank Markande picked up two wickets for SRH.

Earlier, Head shone yet again as SRH notched up an imposing 266 for seven. They scored 125 runs without loss in power play, a record in the IPL.

Head smashed a 32-ball 89 (11×4, 6×6) while Abhishek Sharma clobbered 46 off 12 balls.

Shahbaz Ahmed then scored an unbeaten 59 (29 balls) to give SRH another massive total to defend.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets for DC.

Brief scores:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 266/7 in 20 overs (Travis Head 89, Abhishek Sharma 46, Shahbaz Ahmed 59 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 4/55) beat Delhi Capitals: 199 all out in 19.1 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 65, Abhishek Porel 42, Rishabh Pant 44; T Natarajan 4/19).