Bengaluru: The electrifying clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday night wasn’t just a spectacle on the pitch, it turned into a glamorous affair in the stands as well.

Adding star power to the high-octane IPL 2026 encounter, tennis icon Sania Mirza, entrepreneur-singer Ananya Birla, and actor Anushka Sharma were spotted cheering passionately for RCB. The trio’s presence quickly grabbed attention, with photos and videos of them celebrating together going viral across social media platforms. Their infectious energy mirrored the mood of the stadium as RCB sealed a commanding victory.

Ananya Birla later gave fans a glimpse of their candid moments by sharing a picture with Sania Mirza and her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, on Instagram. In a warm and affectionate caption, she wrote, “As always forgot to take a picture together. Found this somewhere thankyou and I Love You Api @mirzasaniar and Izzu you’re the best.”

The match itself was nothing short of a run-fest. Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered a dominant performance, posting a massive total of 250/3. In response, Chennai Super Kings fought hard but were eventually bowled out for 207, handing RCB a convincing 43-run win. The victory marks RCB’s second consecutive triumph in the IPL 2026 season, boosting their early momentum.

Off the field, Ananya Birla’s growing association with the franchise has also been making headlines. As part of a consortium led by the Aditya Birla Group, she reportedly played a role in acquiring the RCB franchise earlier this year. Meanwhile, Sania Mirza continues to share a strong bond with the team, having previously served as a mentor for the RCB Women’s side, where she guided players on handling pressure and mental resilience.