IPS batch to graduate from Hyderabad police academy on Oct 17

Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan will be the chief guest and address the parade.

Photo of Osama Salman Osama Salman|   Published:
Hyderabad Police Academy building with a domed roof and surrounding greenery.
A view of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: As many as 151 officer trainees of the 78th batch of regular recruits, comprising 135 Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers and 16 foreign officer trainees from friendly neighbouring nations, are set to graduate from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here.

The prestigious Dikshant Parade (passing out parade) is scheduled for October 17. Union Home Secretary Shri Govind Mohan will be the chief guest and address the parade.

According to details released by the premier police training institution, the graduating contingent includes 37 lady officers. The foreign officer trainees represent Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives.

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The probationers’ rigorous training trajectory began with a 15-week foundation course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. Following this, the batch joined the Hyderabad academy on December 8, 2025, where they completed 45 weeks of phase-I training.

As part of the final leg of Phase-I, the trainees will head to New Delhi for attachments with central police organisations, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Bureau of Parliamentary Studies and Training (BPST) and the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). 

Upon completion of Phase-I, the officers will undergo a 29-week district practical training in their respective cadres and states before returning to the academy for the nine-week phase-II training starting June 21, 2027.

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Given the evolving security landscape, the academy has sharpened its focus on contemporary operational challenges, including internal security dynamics, drone threats, cybercrime and financial frauds, artificial intelligence (AI) and social media analytics. Trainees have also been put through specialised modules, including a jungle survival course with the Greyhounds in Telangana.

Cadre allocations for Telangana

Among the probationers mapped to the regional cadres, the Telangana cadre list features home state candidates Harsh Dabaria and N Chetana Reddy. 

Meanwhile, a few native candidates from the two Telugu states have been allocated to other state cadres, including Potupureddi Bhargav (Tamil Nadu cadre), K Arpitha (Uttar Pradesh cadre), Chowhan Rajkumar (Rajasthan cadre) and Merugu Kaushik and Penkeesu Dheeraj Reddy (Maharashtra cadre).

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