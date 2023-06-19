IPS officer Ravi Sinha appointed as RAW chief

New Delhi: Senior IPS officer Ravi Sinha was on Monday appointed as the new chief of India’s external intelligence agency RAW, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Sinha, a 1988 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, is currently serving as Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Sinha’s appointment as Secretary, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years, the order said.

Sinha replaces Samant Kumar Goel, who will complete his tenure on June 30, 2023.