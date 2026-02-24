iQOO 15R launched in India: A gamer’s device that packs a punch 

Hyderabad: iQOO does not really do half measures, and the 15R makes that clear from the spec sheet alone. Launched in India on Tuesday, February 24, the phone is built around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 7,600mAh battery. This makes it hard to ignore at a price point starting from Rs 44,999.

The display runs at 144Hz, peaks at 5,000 nits of brightness and is protected by Schott Xensation Alpha glass. In daily use, that brightness ceiling means it holds up even in harsh sunlight, which mid-range displays routinely struggle with. The RAM goes up to 12GB LPDDR5X, storage up to 512GB UFS 4.1.

Out of the box, it runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6. iQOO is backing it with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, which, at under Rs 55,000, is a better promise than most rivals are making right now.

Dual camera

The rear camera is a dual setup – a 50MP Sony LYT-700V primary sensor with OIS paired with an 8MP ultrawide. The Sony sensor has a decent track record on other devices, so expectations are reasonable. Selfies are handled by a 32MP front camera.

IP68 and IP69 ratings round things out on the durability front. Colour options are “Dark Knight” and “Triumph Silver.”

Availability

Base variant (8GB RAM, 256GB storage) starts at Rs 44,999. The 12GB and 256GB model is Rs 47,999, and the top-end 12GB and 512GB variant comes in at Rs 52,999.

Pre-bookings open from February 24 on the iQOO India website, Amazon and Vivo retail stores. If you pre-book, the device ships from March 2. Everyone else gets it from March 3.