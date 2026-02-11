Nothing to skip flagship phone this year, to launch 4a and 4a Pro instead

Nothing is shifting its strategy this year. While fans were eagerly waiting for the Nothing 4 series to launch, leaks suggest the London-based tech company will skip its flagship phone this year in favour of a mid-range duo, the Nothing 4a and 4a Pro.

According to industry tipster Yogesh Brar, Nothing is eyeing the first week of March to unveil its new 4a series in India and global markets.

Company co-founder Akis Evangelidis took to X to confirm the 4a series will be unveiled in India and global markets. “3a series is already down to only a few units left. Definitely our most successful product till date following the 2(a), but turns out we should have made even more,” he wrote.

He added, “Next up: 4a series, further raising the bar,” exciting interested buyers.

Phone (3a) Series – already down to our last few units. Definitely our most successful products to date.

We planned a lot more following the Phone (2a) Series response… but turns out we should’ve made even more.

Next up: Phone (4a) Series. And we’re further raising the bar! ✨ pic.twitter.com/anNFZhHRjD — Akis Evangelidis (@AkisEvangelidis) February 4, 2026

Also Read Affordable 5G phone shipments soar in India in 2025

Though Evangelidis has not mentioned a specific launch date, the 4a series will likely include the Nothing 4a and Nothing 4a Pro, similar to its predecessor. Recently, company CEO Carl Pei mentioned the 4a series, calling them a “complete evolution.” However, he has not revealed the launch date yet too.

According to GSM Arena, Pei said Nothing’s flagship will not be launched this year, making it clear the company is heavily dependent on the 4a series.

Nothing has confirmed that the 4a series models will have upgraded storage – UFS 3.1 compared to UFS 2.2 on the 3a models. Some sources suggest both phones will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 chipsets, though the company has not confirmed this yet.

CEO Pei promised upgrades to the camera, display and overall phone performance, but full details of those changes have not been revealed.

The battery is getting a small boost. According to an EU database, the 4a Pro is tipped to have a 5,080mAh battery, while the Nothing Phone 3a Pro had 5,000mAh, also rated at 1,400 cycles.

According to GSM Arena, the EPREL database revealed that the Pro model is upgraded to IP65, compared to its predecessor, which had IP64.

Expected price in India

According to leaks, the Nothing 4a will be priced around Rs 30,000, while the 4a Pro is expected to cost around Rs 42,000. Nothing has not officially confirmed the pricing yet.