Ira Khan’s wedding function at Salman Khan’s home. Know why

Mumbai: In a heartwarming gesture, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan opened his Bandra residence, Galaxy Apartments, to host special wedding festivities for Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan. The entire Khan family, including Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, elder son Junaid Khan, and younger son Azad Rao Khan, gathered at Salman’s house for the pre-wedding celebrations on Tuesday night.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan share a deep and decades-long friendship. Bhaijaan even considers Ira as his own daughter. The Tiger 3 star is reportedly very happy and emotional about Ira’s wedding.

The decision to host the wedding celebrations at Salman Khan’s residence has raised questions, but insiders reveal that it is a testament to the strong bond between the two Bollywood stars.

An insider disclosed, “Salman Khan has made special arrangements for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare ahead of their wedding, and we were in awe of this gesture by the superstar.” Here’s an inside photo of the couple’s mehendi ceremony.

The pre-wedding celebrations at Salman’s house reflect the close friendship and camaraderie between the Khan families.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare are set to embark on their marital journey with a Marathi traditional wedding today, and fans are eagerly looking forward to catch more glimpses their special day.