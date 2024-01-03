Iran: 103 killed, 173 injured in blasts near Qasem Soleimani’s grave

New Delhi: At least 103 people were killed and 173 others injured on Wednesday in two blasts near the burial ground of Iran’s late commander Qassem Soleimani in the southwestern province of Kerman, reported the semi-official Fars news agency citing Iran’s Emergency organisation.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN), the blasts occurred in an underpass one kilometer away from the burial ground, with the first one heard at 15:04 local time (1134 GMT) and the second one a few minutes later at 15:17, as people were paying homage to the late commander on his fourth assassination anniversary, the IRINN added, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the report, the cause of the blasts has not been determined yet, and rescue teams have been sent to the scene.

It added most of the injuries had been sustained due to overcrowding and people’s panicking.

On January 3, 2020, the U.S. military assassinated Soleimani in a drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.

Urgent Now there are several explosions in Kerman Iran,

Today's explosions was near Qasem Soleimani’s grave,15 people have been injured so far. Qasem Soleimani was an Iranian military officer who killed so many innocent people and children in Iraq, Yemen even in Al Ahwaz. pic.twitter.com/YcCpMwHqZ8 — majid (@Majidnw_) January 3, 2024

The live broadcast captured the moment of the first explosion near the grave of Qasem Soleimani in the Kerman province of Iran. pic.twitter.com/d9Q5i7zHma — gdh news (@gdhnews) January 3, 2024