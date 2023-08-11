Iran: 90 journalists held since anti-hijab protests began in Sept 2022

Tehran: More than 90 journalists have been arrested or summoned by the Iranian authorities since the protests triggered in September 2022 by the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

“The Support Committee for arrested journalists reports the arrest or summoning of more than 90 journalists in various Iranian cities over the past 10 months,” reported the reformist daily Shargh.

Most of these detained journalists have been released on bail in recent months, and several others benefited from amnesty decisions, it added.

According to the committee, six journalists are still in detention and five are awaiting a court decision.

Iran witnessed a wave of protests after the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman on Friday, September 16, following her arrest in Tehran against the background of her failure to adhere to the Islamic dress code.

The protests involved people from all walks of life and different sects in Iran after Amini’s killing.

Iranian women are at the fore in the demonstrations, in which many young people participate, to chants of “Woman life freedom” and “Death to the dictator.”

The protests represent one of the country’s boldest challenges since the 1979 revolution.