Iran denies connection between 2 female journalists case with Mahsa Amini’s death

Tehran: The Iranian judiciary has claimed that the charges against the two female journalists, Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, had nothing to do with the death of Mahsa Amini, Iranian media reported.

A spokesman for the judiciary, Massoud Staishi, said the charges against Hamedi and Mohammadi were not related to their coverage of Amini or their professions as journalists.

“These individuals cooperated with the hostile government of America on occasions, and soon a full report on this issue will be available to the Iranian people,” Setayeshi said on Tuesday, August 1, during a press conference.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died on September 16, three days after she was arrested by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Since September 2022, Hamedi and Mohammadi have been held in Evin prison, Tehran for their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini and face charges of “collusion with hostile forces”, which could carry the death penalty in Iran.

Thirty-year-old Nilofar Hamedi, a journalist working for Shargh newspaper, taken a picture of Amini’s parents embracing in a Tehran hospital, where their daughter was lying in a coma. She shared the photo on Twitter, which served as the first indication that Amini’s condition was critical.

As for 35-year-old Elaheh Mohammadi, she covered Amini’s funeral in the Kurdish city of Saqqaz, her hometown, where the protests began.

In May, separate preliminary hearings were held for Hamedi and Mohammadi.