Iran news editor receives 1-year ban for covering anti-hijab protests

Tehran: Behrooz Behzadi, the editor-in-chief of Etemad, one of Tehran’s prominent reformist dailies, has been banned from any press activity for a year over coverage of the protest movement that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini last year, Iranian media reported.
After a complaint lodged by IRGC’s Thar-Allah headquarters in the capital and a trial, the Iranian court had initially sentenced him to prison time for “publishing false content” but instead handed him one-year ban from engaging in any form of media liability.
The complaint was linked to a report on the kidnapping of a scientist in October 2022 and the banning and arrest of artists supporting the protest movement.
Iran was gripped by protests following the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, in custody following her arrest for allegedly violating strict dress codes for women.
The demonstrations saw hundreds of people killed, including dozens of security personnel, and thousands arrested in connection with what officials labelled as riots.
The protests, in which women played a leading role, quickly escalated into calls for the overthrow of the regime that took power after the 1979 protests.