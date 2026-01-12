Iran announces 3-day ‘National Mourning’ for martyrs amid protest

Iran announced a three-day ‘National Mourning’ on Sunday, January 11, for those who have lost their lives in the on going anti-government protests. The government also called for nationwide marches on Monday backing the Islamic republic. Activists said that over 500 people have been killed in Iran due to the ongoing protest.

Iran has accused US and Israel for the anti-government protests in the country. In a letter to the United Nations dated January 9, Iranian Ambassador to the UN, Amir Saied Irvani, said, “I am writing to you, upon the instructions of my Government, to express the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strongest

condemnation of the ongoing, unlawful, and irresponsible conduct of the United States of America,

in coordination with the Israeli regime, in interfering in Iran’s internal affairs through threats,

incitement, and the deliberate encouragement of instability and violence.”

According to a report by Khaleej Times, while Iran faces its largest protests since the death of Mahasa Amini in 2022; US President Donald Trump has threatened to intervene if force is used against the protestors.

US-based rights group Human Rights Activists News Agency, (HRANA) said it had verified the deaths of 490 protesters and 48 security personnel, with more than 10,600 people arrested in two weeks of unrest.

Iran has not given an official toll. Donald Trump is supposed to be briefed on January 13 regarding US’ options for an intervention. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned Washington against “a miscalculation”.

“Let us be clear: in the case of an attack on Iran, the occupied territories (Israel) as well as all U.S. bases and ships will be our legitimate target,” said Qalibaf, a former commander in Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

Iran blames US, Israel for unrest

“In recent days, US President Donald Trump has stood side by side with the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu issuing statements that the situation in Iran requires an “external intervention” or rescue and coercive political outcomes. The coordinated conduct of the United States and the Israeli regime is evident,” read the letter

Irvani further said that through inflammatory statements, political signaling, and public threats, they have encouraged violence, supported terrorist groups, incited societal destabilization, and sought to transform peaceful protests into violent disorder under the guise of “support,” “rescue,” or the “protection of the Iranian people.

The Ambassador said that the people of Iran are aware of the US’ rhetoric and decades of unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran have violated the human rights of Iranians.

“This dark record was further compounded by the 12-day war of aggression launched by the Israeli regime in June 2025, in which the United States played a leading role, targeting civilians, civilian infrastructure, and Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities under, International Atomic Energy Agency safeguards, resulting in the martyrdom of more than 1,100 innocent people,” read the letter.

Irvani said that Iran categorically rejects “these destablising practices” by the US which violate the UN Charter violate fundamental principles of international law, and threaten the very foundations of international peace and security. If left unchecked, such conduct would set a dangerous precedent and undermine the very basic international legal order upon which the United Nations is built, it said.

‘International law says no state may intervene’

No principle or norm of international law permits a State to incite violence, destabilize societies, or engineer disorder under the pretext of human rights or “support for the people.” Such claims constitute a manifest distortion of international law and cannot be weaponized to justify coercion, threats, or interventionist policies.

“Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations prohibits Member States from using or threatening force in international relations against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State, while Article 2(7) categorically precludes intervention in matters essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any Member State. These obligations are binding, not discretionary,” read the letter

“International law further affirms that no State may intervene, directly or indirectly, in the internal or external affairs of another State, including through incitement, violence, or the destabilization of its constitutional order,” it added.

