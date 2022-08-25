Iran announces deal with Russia on gas purchase, swap

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 25th August 2022 1:32 pm IST
Iran announces deal with Russia on gas purchase, swap
Representative image of pumpjack— a device used in the petroleum industry to extract crude oil from a oil well. Photo: AP

Tehran: The Iranian Oil Minister has said that the country has finalised talks with Russia on gas purchase and swap, according to the Oil Ministry’s news service Shana.

The contract will soon be signed in Moscow, Javad Owji said following a meeting with Igor Levitin, the visiting Russian president’s senior aide, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in coming few days

Iran currently has a contract with Russia for the development of seven oil and gas fields, Owji added.

MS Education Academy

Iran and Russia are negotiating a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for developing another 14 Iranian oil and gas fields, he said.

The two countries’ joint economic commission will hold a meeting in Moscow to continue their discussions on the expansion of cooperation in the energy, transport, trade and sports sectors in two months, according to the Iranian minister.

In July, Tehran and Moscow signed an MoU, according to which Russia agreed to invest $40 billion in Iran’s petroleum industry.

Also Read
Israel won’t be bound by Iran nuclear deal: PM Lapid

The highlights of the MoU included the development of Iran’s Kish and North Pars gas fields and six oil fields, completion of LNG projects, swap of gas and petroleum products, and construction of gas transfer pipelines, according to the report.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button