UAE ambassador to Iran to resume duties in coming few days

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday, that the UAE’s ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, will resume his duties at the embassy in Tehran in the coming days, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The move comes in line with UAE’s efforts to strengthen its relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and in implementation of its previous decision to raise the level of diplomatic representation to the rank of ambassador.

The ministry added that the decision contributes to “further advancing bilateral relations in cooperation with officials in Iran to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region.”

The announcement follows a phone call on July 26 between the UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah bin Zayed and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

It is noteworthy that when the Saudi embassy in Tehran was attacked in January 2016, the UAE downgraded the level of relations, but kept its diplomatic representation in Iran with less than an ambassador, despite the fact that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and several other countries cut ties with Tehran.

Despite the diplomatic tension between the two countries, Tehran and Abu Dhabi have not stopped their trade and economic cooperation.