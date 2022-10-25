Iran arrests 10 alleged Israeli agents from West Azerbaijan Province

The arrested persons were in direct communication with Mossad officers.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th October 2022 6:51 pm IST
Iran arrests 10 agents working for Israel
representational image

Dubai: Iranian authorities on Monday arrested 10 agents allegedly working for Israel from the west Azerbaijan province.

The arrested persons were in direct communication with Mossad officers. Iran and Israel have been long-standing enemies as they blame each other for carrying out attacks on government authorities and backing the militants respectively.

Also Read
Pak convinces Saudi to set up $12 bn refinery, petrochemical complex

“They set cars ablaze and homes of people affiliated with the security apparatus and received cash for taking photos which they sent to Mossad agents,” Fars News reported.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button