Iran arrests eleven suspects over twin blasts

The Iranian security forces have arrested eleven people suspected of involvement in twin blasts that killed at least 89 people during a ceremony commemorating the death of Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in 2020.

In a statement, on Friday, January 5, Iran’s intelligence ministry said two people were arrested for supporting suicide bombers in Kerman, and nine others were suspected of links to the incident.

قال المساعد الأمني لوزير الداخلية الإيراني، مجيد مير أحمدي: إن كلا الانفجارين تم بواسطة انتحاريين، وقد تم العثور على أشلائهما في مكان الحادث.

وادعى المسؤول الإيراني أن القوات الأمنية اعتقلت عددًا من الأفراد المتورطين، الذين قدموا دعمًا لمنفذي الانفجارين، دون مزيد من الإيضاحات. pic.twitter.com/n1OGbznnsd — إيران إنترناشيونال-عربي (@IranIntl_Ar) January 5, 2024

The blasts took place in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday, January 3, along the road leading to the cemetery where Soleimani was laid to rest.

On Thursday, January 4, Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the blasts in Kerman, southeastern Iran, as confirmed by U.S. intelligence sources to Reuters.

Despite ISIS’s claim, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, attribute the attack to Israel and the United States (US).

The blasts were the deadliest attacks in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.