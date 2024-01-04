Iran blames Israel, US for blasts near Qasem Soleimani’s grave

Tehran: Iran has blamed Israel and the United States (US) for twin blasts near General Qasem Soleimani’s grave in Kerman, resulting in the deaths of at least 84 people.

In a televised speech, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi blamed Israel for twin blasts stating that, “I warn the Zionist regime: Do not doubt that you will pay a heavy price for this crime and the crimes you have committed.”

Raisi warned that Israel’s punishment would be “regrettable and severe.”

الرئيس الإيراني إبراهيم رئيسي يتوعد #إسرائيل بـ "دفع الثمن" بعد تفجيري #كرمان قرب قبر #قاسم_سليماني واللذين قتل فيهما أكثر من 100 إيراني إضافة إلى سقوط عشرات الجرحى#إيران#الحدث pic.twitter.com/z0QMqX1wZQ — ا لـحـدث (@AlHadath) January 4, 2024

“Washington says USA and Israel had no role in terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first,” Mohammad Jamshidi, an advisor to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi wrote on X.

“Make no mistake. The responsibility for this crime lies with the US and Zionist regimes (Israel) and terrorism is just a tool,” he added.

The US refuted the notion that either Israel or Washington was responsible for the recent blasts

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that “The United States was not involved in any way… We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion,” AFP reported.

Meanwhile, Israeli government refused to comment.

The blast took place on Wednesday, January 3, as Iran commemorated the anniversary of Soleimani’s killing in a US drone strike in 2020.

Iranian head of National Medical Emergency Organization, Jafar Miadfar, has revised the death toll from 95 to 84 since Kerman explosions, resulting in 284 injuries, Iranian News Agency (IRNA) reported.

Iranian authorities have declared January 4 as a day of mourning for the victims of the blasts.