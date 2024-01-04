Hyderabad: Iran diplomat urges people to denounce ‘terrorist attack’ in Kerman

Hyderabad: Condemning the recent twin recent blasts in Iran’s Kerman city in which over a hundred people were killed, Iranian consul general in Hyderabad, Mahdi Shahrokhi, has urged the people to denounce the terrorist attack in the strongest possible words.

The attack in Kerman took place during a ceremony to commemorate the fourth death anniversary of top Iranian military general Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated by the US in Baghdad in January 2020.

“On January 3, 2024, a heinous terrorist attack took place during a ceremony to commemorate fourth martyrdom anniversary of Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, in which left more than 300 innocent civilians were martyred or injured,” the diplomat said in a press statement issued on Thursday, January 4.

BREAKING: Condolences #Terrorist act on the way to visit the grave of Qasim #Soleimani, the hero of the fight against terrorism, killed more than 70 & injured more than 100 people. Terrorism targets women and children in #Iran as well as #Gaza.#DownWithTerrorism pic.twitter.com/ZeiWmlxvse — Iran Consulate – Hyderabad (@IraninHyderabad) January 3, 2024

“Along with the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, this mission denounces this act of terrorism in the strongest words. We consider it our legal right to pursue justice for the victims and their families and call on the international community to join us in condemning this cowardly attack. We urge all people of conscience to join us in condemning the terrorist attack in Iran,” the statement further read.

“We believe that nobody shall hesitate in raising their voice against terrorism. Let’s us work together to respect human lives and make it impossible for terrorists to devaluate blood and pain of each of us,” the statement added.

‘Condolence book’ open on Jan 5

The consulate of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad has also decided to open ‘Condolence Book’ between 10 am and 4 pm on Friday, January 5. “Your written messages of sympathy will served as a powerful symbol of solidarity and support for the victim families and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the consulate said in a separate statement.

India stands in solidarity with Iran

Meanwhile, the India foreign ministry has expressed shock over the “terrible bombings” in Iran’s Kerman city, and expressed solidarity with the government and people of the country.

“We are shocked and saddened on the terrible bombings in the Kerman City of Iran. At this difficult time, we express our solidarity with the government and people of Iran,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

