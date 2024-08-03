Iran arrests military intelligence officers after Ismail Haniyeh assassination

Iran has launched a manhunt and arrested over two dozen suspects, including high-ranking intelligence officers, following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The suspects also include staff at a military-run guesthouse where Haniyeh was reportedly staying.

Hamas Political Bureau chief Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday, July 31. Press TV reported.

Ismail Haniyeh based in Qatar was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Iranian President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian. This incident has been described as a severe security breach, raising concerns about Iran’s ability to protect its leaders and allies.

After the assassination of Hamas top leader, there are reports that the Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, used the services of its Iranian agents.

As per reports in Hebrew media, the members of the elite Ansar al-Mahdi unit of the Iranian army, the IRGC were hired by Mossad to execute Haniyeh.

According to reports, the original plan of Mossad was to kill Haniyeh during his visit to the funeral of the then-Iranian President Ebrahim Rasi in May this year. However, it was called off due to certain difficulties.

Meanwhile, sources in Israel’s Defence Minister’s office said that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) were prepared for any counter-attack from Iran and its proxies against the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, IANS reported.

The sources said that the IDF has strengthened the Israel borders in both the south and north of the country to prevent any probable attempts from Hamas, Hezbollah, or Houthis.

Arab media outlets said that the murder of Haniyeh, allegedly by hired agents of the country’s elite members, has shocked the Iranian regime. According to the information available, Iran’s intelligence agency has already commenced a crackdown on those who were used by Mossad to execute the high-profile Hamas leader.

Iran launched manhunt

The IRGC’s specialised intelligence unit has taken charge and launched thorough search operations of the guesthouse, detaining staff and confiscating electronic devices.

According to the New York Times reports, the security team has scrutinised surveillance footage and guest lists, focussing on the movements of individuals within the compound, which is managed by the IRGC and is part of a larger security complex.

The IRGC’s specialised investigation team is actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend those involved in the assassination plot.

Reports suggest several senior military and intelligence officials responsible for Tehran’s security have also been interrogated and placed under arrest pending further enquiries.

However, the Guards Corps has not yet made public any details regarding arrests. But it has vowed an act of severe revenge. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, also issued an order to strike Israel in retaliation.

The investigation aims to uncover the full extent of the security breach within the territory of Iran.

The Iran director for the International Crisis Group, Ali Vaez, stated, “The perception that Iran can neither protect its homeland nor its key allies could be fatal for the Iranian regime because it signals to its foes that if they can’t topple the Islamic Republic, they can decapitate it.”