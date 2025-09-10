Iran calls on Muslims to ‘act in unison’ after Israeli strikes on Qatar

Tehran: Iran has called on Muslims to “act in unison” following Israeli airstrikes in Doha, condemning the assault as a serious breach of international law and a threat to regional stability.

The Israeli military operation targeted a residential area in the Qatari capital Doha, killing five Hamas members, including the son of senior official Khalil al-Hayya, along with a Qatari security officer. Several civilians were also reported injured.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi issued a strong condemnation on Tuesday night via his official X account, warning of wider regional consequences.

“Israel has heinously done what Iran would never contemplate: attacking the dear People and Government of Qatar,” Araghchi said.“Iran stands with its Qatari and Palestinian brothers in the face of this illegal attack on urban residences used by civilian guests of the State of Qatar.”

He called on Muslim-majority nations to present a unified response, arguing that only collective action can prevent further escalation.

“The only way to decisively address the recklessness of the Israeli regime is for Muslims to act in unison. Iran stands ready to strengthen cooperation in defence of regional peace and stability,” he added.

Iran warns of expanding Israeli ambitions

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, echoed the warning, framing the strike as a signal of Israel’s growing assertiveness in the region.

“The Zionist entity’s latest crime in Qatar sends a message: O countries of the region! Prepare yourselves for my looming hegemony!” Larijani posted in Arabic on X.

The airstrikes mark the first known Israeli military action on Qatari soil, a move that has significantly heightened tensions across the Gulf region and triggered widespread condemnation from across the Islamic world.