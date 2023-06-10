Iran denies report of nearing interim nuclear deal with US

Tehran and Washington were close to achieving an interim deal, under which Tehran would curb its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

Tehran: Iran has denied a media claim of it “nearing an interim nuclear deal” with the US, saying such a deal neither exists nor is on the agenda.

Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations on Thursday responded in a statement to a report by the London-based online news outlet Middle East Eye that claimed Tehran and Washington were close to achieving an interim deal, under which Tehran would curb its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“An interim deal for replacing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) neither exists nor is on the agenda,” said the Iranian mission.

Iran’s missile activities ‘conventional’, FM spokesperson says

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council also denied the report, saying it is “false and misleading”.

Iran signed the JCPOA with world powers in July 2015, agreeing to put some curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of the sanctions on the country. The US, however, pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its sanctions on Tehran.

The talks on the JCPOA’s revival began in April 2021 in Vienna, Austria. No breakthrough has been achieved after the latest round of talks in August 2022.

