Iran: Mahsa Amini’s father detained on her 1st death anniversary

Tehran: Mahsa Amini’s father was briefly detained and released by the Iranian security forces on the first anniversary of her death, Saturday, September 16.

The 22-year-old, died on September 16, 2022, after being arrested in Tehran on charges of violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) wrote, “Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter’s death anniversary.”

Iranian security forces have also been deployed in the area.

صبح امروز، شنبه ۲۵ شهریور همزمان با سالروز جان‌باختن #ژینا_مهسا_امینی ، نیروهای امنیتی #امجد_امینی، پدر ژینا را هنگام خروج از منزل در شهر #سقز بازداشت کردند و پس از چند ساعت بازجویی و تهدید وی مبنی بر عدم برگزاری مراسم سالگرد فرزندش او را به خانه بازگرداندند. نیروهای امنیتی اما… pic.twitter.com/rLURSvFc6Y — Kurdistan Human Rights Network (@KurdistanHRN) September 16, 2023

This comes after Amjad said that he would hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqqez.

However, the Iranian authorities have strongly denied reports of Amjad’s detention, Al Mayadeen reported.

After media outlets, mostly Western, reported that #MahsaAmini's father, Amjad Amini, was detained and threatened by the Iranian government, Iranian news agency IRNA said that these accusations were false.#Iran pic.twitter.com/Md22xLFTey — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) September 16, 2023

A relative of Amini told Radio Farda that the family has been warned not to visit Amini’s grave on her death anniversary.

They also said that the whereabouts of one of her uncles, Safaa Ali, is still unknown, ten days after his arrest by security personnel in Saqqez.

The government arrested many protesters and activists ahead of her first death anniversary in an attempt to prevent further demonstrations.

It's been one year since the death of Mahsa Jina Amini in Iranian custody and resulting nationwide protests.



In the year since, Iranian authorities have ramped up their repression on civil society. https://t.co/u8OKXhEAp9 pic.twitter.com/zMIZWPrXId — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) September 16, 2023

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the “Women, Life, and Freedom” protests that swept Iran for months, only subsiding in January.

Protests were renewed periodically in several locations during the months that followed.

The momentum of these protests faded with the crackdown that resulted in the killing of 551 protesters, including 68 children and 49 women, and the arrest of more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.

Seven men were executed after being convicted in cases related to the protests.

On the eve of the anniversary, the United States, in coordination with its Western allies, including the United Kingdom and the European Union, imposed new sanctions on Iran due to its suppression of the protests.