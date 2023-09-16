Iran: Mahsa Amini’s father detained on her 1st death anniversary

Tehran: Mahsa Amini’s father was briefly detained and released by the Iranian security forces on the first anniversary of her death, Saturday, September 16.
The 22-year-old, died on September 16, 2022, after being arrested in Tehran on charges of violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) wrote, “Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter’s death anniversary.”
Iranian security forces have also been deployed in the area.
This comes after Amjad said that he would hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqqez.
However, the Iranian authorities have strongly denied reports of Amjad’s detention, Al Mayadeen reported.
A relative of Amini told Radio Farda that the family has been warned not to visit Amini’s grave on her death anniversary.
They also said that the whereabouts of one of her uncles, Safaa Ali, is still unknown, ten days after his arrest by security personnel in Saqqez.
The government arrested many protesters and activists ahead of her first death anniversary in an attempt to prevent further demonstrations.
Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the “Women, Life, and Freedom” protests that swept Iran for months, only subsiding in January.
Protests were renewed periodically in several locations during the months that followed.
The momentum of these protests faded with the crackdown that resulted in the killing of 551 protesters, including 68 children and 49 women, and the arrest of more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.
Seven men were executed after being convicted in cases related to the protests.
On the eve of the anniversary, the United States, in coordination with its Western allies, including the United Kingdom and the European Union, imposed new sanctions on Iran due to its suppression of the protests.