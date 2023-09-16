Iran: Mahsa Amini’s father detained on her 1st death anniversary

Amini's father was released shortly after being detained with a warned against commemorating his 22-year-old, whose death sparked nationwide "women, life, and freedom" protests

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th September 2023 7:45 pm IST
Iran briefly detain Mahsa Amini's father on anniversary of death
Mahsa Amini's father Amjad Amini (Photo: X)

Tehran: Mahsa Amini’s father was briefly detained and released by the Iranian security forces on the first anniversary of her death, Saturday, September 16.

The 22-year-old, died on September 16, 2022, after being arrested in Tehran on charges of violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kurdistan Human Rights Network (KHRN) wrote, “Security forces detained Amjad Amini today and returned him to his house after threatening him against marking his daughter’s death anniversary.”

MS Education Academy

Iranian security forces have also been deployed in the area.  

Also Read
US: Los Angeles renames intersection in memory of Mahsa Amini

This comes after Amjad said that he would hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqqez. 

However, the Iranian authorities have strongly denied reports of Amjad’s detention, Al Mayadeen reported.

A relative of Amini told Radio Farda that the family has been warned not to visit Amini’s grave on her death anniversary.

They also said that the whereabouts of one of her uncles, Safaa Ali, is still unknown, ten days after his arrest by security personnel in Saqqez.

The government arrested many protesters and activists ahead of her first death anniversary in an attempt to prevent further demonstrations.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the “Women, Life, and Freedom” protests that swept Iran for months, only subsiding in January.

Protests were renewed periodically in several locations during the months that followed.

Also Read
Iran arrests Mahsa Amini’s uncle ahead of first death anniversary

The momentum of these protests faded with the crackdown that resulted in the killing of 551 protesters, including 68 children and 49 women, and the arrest of more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.

Seven men were executed after being convicted in cases related to the protests.

On the eve of the anniversary, the United States, in coordination with its Western allies, including the United Kingdom and the European Union, imposed new sanctions on Iran due to its suppression of the protests.

Photo: AP

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th September 2023 7:45 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button