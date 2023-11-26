Iran executes 17-year-old boy for murder, draws flak

Tehran: The Iranian authorities on Saturday, November 25, executed 17-year-old boy named Hamidreza Azari in Sabzevar Prison, after he was convicted of murder.

In May this year, he was sentenced to death for the murder of a man in a brawl.

Azari was 16 at the time of the crime. Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR) groups criticised Iran’s execution as a violation of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which defines a child as anyone under 18.

According to Iranian media reports, Azari, the only child in his family, began working as a scrap worker at the age of 12.

Iran has seen a surge in executions this year, causing widespread condemnation due to rushed judgments, sham trials, and forced confessions.

Iran has executed over 684 people this year, primarily on drug-related and murder charges, according to IHR.

In 2022, Iran executed 576 people to death, according to a report by Amnesty International.