Iran executes anti-hijab protestor charged with cop’s murder

Mohammad Ghobadlou, a 23-year-old man, was executed in Iran after being charged with killing a police officer and spreading “corruption on earth” during the 2022 protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish-Iranian woman.

Amini’s death in police custody sparked widespread anti-government protests. Ghobadlou’s execution has been criticized by rights groups, including Amnesty International, which stated that he did not receive a fair trial and that his bipolar condition was not taken into consideration by Iran’s judicial system.

Despite claims of mental disability, Iran’s Mizan news agency said that Ghobadlou allegedly rejected them during his trial.

The case of Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly flouting Iran’s mandatory dress code, led to a significant protest movement against the Iranian authorities. Her death and the subsequent protests have drawn international attention and condemnation, with rights groups criticizing Iran’s handling of the situation and its crackdown on dissent.

