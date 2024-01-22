Iran busts over 10 ‘terrorist cells’ after Kerman twin blasts: Official

Many were killed and injured in the twin bombing attacks near the tomb of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Kerman on January 3.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd January 2024 11:08 am IST
Iran busts over 10 'terrorist cells' after Kerman twin blasts: Official
People gather at the scene of twin explosions during a ceremony held to mark the death of late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, in Kerman, Iran, on January 3, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Tehran: Iran has identified and destroyed more than 10 “terrorist cells” in the past weeks following the recent deadly “terrorist” attacks in the southeastern Kerman city, the media reported, citing Deputy Interior Minister for Security Affairs Majid Mir-Ahmadi.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Mir-Ahmadi on Sunday stressed that the Iranian security and intelligence apparatuses and armed forces were making round-the-clock efforts to “counter the enemies’ conspiracies,” adding Iran’s strategy in countering terrorist groups is proactive against the source of threats.

Many were killed and injured in the twin bombing attacks near the tomb of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Kerman on January 3, when thousands of people gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his death from a US drone attack in Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Iran identifies Tajik national as top suspect of Kerman twin blasts

Terror group Islamic State (IS) on January 4 claimed responsibility for the bombings, saying two suicide attackers carried out the blasts.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had killed two “terrorists” and arrested several others, including ringleaders of the IS, in connection with the Kerman blasts.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said early Tuesday that it had fired ballistic missiles at the bases of “terrorists” in Syria in retaliation for the “terrorist attacks” in southeastern Iran.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 22nd January 2024 11:08 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button