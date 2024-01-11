Iran identifies Tajik national as top suspect of Kerman twin blasts

Published: 11th January 2024 8:51 pm IST
Iran identifies Tajik national as top suspect of Kerman twin blasts
People gather at the site of an blasts in the city of Kerman, about 510 miles (820 kilometres) southeast of the capital Tehran, Iran, on January 3, 2024. Photo: AP

Tehran: Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has identified Abdollah Tajiki, a Tajik national, as the top suspect in twin blasts in the southern city of Kerman that killed at least 94 people.

In a statement on Thursday, January 11, the ministry said Abdollah, a ringleader and bomb-maker, had entered Iran in mid-December via the southeastern border and left two days before the attack after preparing bombs, IRNA reported.

The blasts took place in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday, January 3, along the road leading to the cemetery where Soleimani was laid to rest. 

On Thursday, January 4, Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the blasts in Kerman, southeastern Iran, as confirmed by U.S. intelligence sources to Reuters.

The death toll from the blasts had risen to 94, including 14 Afghan civilians, and more than 280 people were injured.

So far, 35 people have been arrested in several areas on suspicion of being linked to the bombings.

