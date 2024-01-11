Iran identifies Tajik national as top suspect of Kerman twin blasts

Tehran: Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has identified Abdollah Tajiki, a Tajik national, as the top suspect in twin blasts in the southern city of Kerman that killed at least 94 people.

In a statement on Thursday, January 11, the ministry said Abdollah, a ringleader and bomb-maker, had entered Iran in mid-December via the southeastern border and left two days before the attack after preparing bombs, IRNA reported.

The blasts took place in the southeastern city of Kerman on Wednesday, January 3, along the road leading to the cemetery where Soleimani was laid to rest.

Iran’s intelligence ministry on Thursday identified a top suspect, described as ringleader and bomb-maker, in the twin suicide bombings last week claimed by the ISIS group that killed 94.

The bomber has been identified as Bazirov “Bozorov” Israeli and is a Tajik national. — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) January 11, 2024

On Thursday, January 4, Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the blasts in Kerman, southeastern Iran, as confirmed by U.S. intelligence sources to Reuters.

The death toll from the blasts had risen to 94, including 14 Afghan civilians, and more than 280 people were injured.

So far, 35 people have been arrested in several areas on suspicion of being linked to the bombings.