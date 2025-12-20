Iran executes man accused of espionage for Israel

He was tried and given the death sentence, a ruling the Supreme Court upheld, the report said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th December 2025 11:56 am IST|   Updated: 20th December 2025 12:00 pm IST
Iranian man executed over espinage for Israel
Aghil Keshavarz,

Tehran: Iran executed on Saturday a man convicted of spying for the Israeli intelligence and army, state media reported.

State TV identified the executed man as Aghil Keshavarz, saying he had “close intelligence cooperation” with the Mossad and took photos of Iranian military and security areas.

Keshavarz was arrested while taking pictures of a military headquarters in the northwestern city of Urmia, some 600 kilometres (371 miles) northwest of the capital Tehran, in May. He was accused of carrying out more than 200 similar assignments for the Mossad in various cities of Iran, including Tehran.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

He was tried and given the death sentence, a ruling the Supreme Court upheld, the report said.

Keshavarz, 27, reportedly studied architecture.

Iran is known to have executed 11 people for espionage since a 12-day air war that Israel waged against Iran in June, killing nearly 1,100 people, including military commanders and nuclear scientists. In return, Iran’s missile barrage killed 28 in Israel.

Memory Khan Seminar

In October, Iran executed an unknown person convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad in the city of Qom.

Iran routinely conducts closed-door trials of those accused of espionage, with the suspects often unable to access the evidence against them.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 20th December 2025 11:56 am IST|   Updated: 20th December 2025 12:00 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button