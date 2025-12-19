Saudi Arabia, India sign agreement on short-stay visa exemption

It is also expected to streamline the movement of officials between India and Saudi Arabia and strengthen cooperation across various sectors .

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari
Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Ajaz Khan with Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari

Saudi Arabia and India have signed an agreement for mutual exemption of short stay visas for those who hold diplomatic, special, and official passports of both counties.

According to a report by Arab News, on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Protocol Affairs Abdulmajeed Al-Smari signed the agreement with Indian Ambassador Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan in a ceremony held in Riyadh on December 17.

“The agreement will facilitate official travel and boost bilateral exchanges under the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council,” Khan was quoted as saying by Arab News.

The agreement signifies a step forward in bilateral relations. It will make official travel easier for government, diplomatic and special envoys, and reflects the growing trust and cooperation between the two countries.

It is also expected to streamline the movement of officials between India and Saudi Arabia and strengthen cooperation across various sectors under the strategic partnership framework established between the countries.

