Indian expat honoured by UAE President

Sheikh Shakil, an Indian expat in the UAE, has received the Indian Expat Recognition from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Shakil has been recognised for his contributions to the Life Endowment initiative, which helps patients with chronic illnesses. The Indian expat is a native of Mumbai and has lived in the UAE for 21 years, and calls the UAE his second home.

Shakil works as a cable engineer at Taqa Transmission and lives with his family, whom he credits as a major source of strength and motivation. “We feel deeply connected to the UAE and its values of compassion, generosity and community spirit,” he was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

Despite his modest income, Shakil began donating to the Life Endowment initiative. Over time, he made 42 donations in his own name and on behalf of his family. He said that what mattered was knowing that even small contributions could make a meaningful difference in someone’s life.

Launched in May 2025, the Life Endowment campaign in Abu Dhabi aims to make healthcare services more sustainable and help cover treatment costs for the most vulnerable people. It is part of the larger Healthcare Endowment, which started in May 2024 with a value of Dh1 billion.

Shakil’s commitment to donate stems from the lessons his parents taught him kindness, empathy, and helping others. Now, he tries to pass these values to his children by setting an example. “My approach to endowment giving is very simple: give regularly, give honestly and give within your means,” he said.

Describing the meeting with the UAE President, Shakil said it was an unforgettable experience. The engineer said thathe never imagined that his donations would earn him recognition from the President.

Shakil said that the President’s kindness and warmth left a strong impression on him. He hopes his story will encourage others to help in any way they can.