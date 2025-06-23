Iran fires retaliatory missiles at US military bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran launched several retaliatory missiles on Monday evening, June 23, targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Qatar is home to Al Udeid Air Base, a major base for US forces. It is reported that Iran launched six powerful missiles at the air base.

The Ain al-Assad base housing US troops in western Iraq was also targeted, an Iraqi security official who was not authorised to comment publicly told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. It wasn’t immediately clear if there was damage to the Iraq base or any injuries.

Videos have emerged showing flares lighting up Doha skies as missile defence systems at the US airbase appeared to intercept incoming threats. Loud explosions echoed across the capital, Reuters reported.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officially confirmed the retaliatory missile attack targeting the American air bases. The operation is called “Annunciation of Victory,” Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

“Iran will never leave any aggression against its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or national security unanswered,” the IRGC released a statement via the news agency. Further elaborating, Iran said the missiles targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas.

Iran’s retaliation was in response to the June 22 attack by the United States on its key nuclear sites, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. The operation, “Operation Midnight Hammer“, involving stealth bombers and precision-guided munitions, aimed to significantly damage Tehran’s uranium enrichment capabilities.

Following the attacks, the main US military base in northeast Syria’s Hasakah province, Qasrak, is on high alert, Al Jazeera quoted a Syrian security source. A large number of American troops are reportedly stationed there.

Air raid alerts were issued in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Turkish airlines cancels flights to Gulf countries

According to Anadolu Agency, Turkish Airlines has announced the cancellation of today’s flights to Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, and Muscat.

Saudi Arabia, UAE condemn Iran’s attack on Qatar, pledge full support

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have strongly condemned Iran’s attack on Qatar, describing it as a blatant violation of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness.

In a statement posted on X, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom “denounces in the strongest terms the aggression launched by Iran against the brotherly State of Qatar”, calling it “unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances”. The ministry affirmed Saudi Arabia’s full solidarity with Qatar and said it was placing all its capabilities at Qatar’s disposal to support the Gulf state in any measures it takes.

In a separate statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed full solidarity with Qatar and reiterated its rejection of any threat to the country’s security.

Strongly condemns the attack: Qatar

In a strong statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari says the IRGC attack on the Al-Udeid air base is a “violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and airspace and the UN charter.”

“We, in the State of Qatar, reserve our right to respond directly … to this blatant aggression in accordance with international law,” Majed al-Ansari said in a statement.

Al-Ansari further confirmed that no casualties and damage. “The base had been evacuated earlier, following established security and precautionary measures, given the tensions in the region. All necessary steps were taken to ensure the safety of personnel at the base, including Qatari Armed Forces members, friendly forces, and others. We confirm that no injuries or human casualties resulted from the attack,” his statement read.

Not against brotherly Qatar, says Iran

The Iranian Supreme National Security Council responded to Qatar’s condemnation, clarifying that the missile strike was solely targeted towards the US military base.

In a statement issued, the council said, “This action does not pose any threat to the friendly and brotherly country, Qatar, and its noble people, and the Islamic Republic of Iran remains committed to maintaining and continuing warm and historic relations with Qatar.”

Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain airbases temporarily closed

As a precautionary measure, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait have announced the temporary shutdown of their respective airbases until further notice.

The decision comes as part of efforts to maintain the highest levels of safety and security in light of regional developments.

Indian govt issues warning to citizens in Qatar

Soon after the attacks, the Indian Embassy in Qatar urged its citizens to exercise caution and stay indoors in view of the ongoing situation. The Embassy advised everyone to remain calm, follow local news, and adhere to the instructions and guidance issued by the Qatari authorities. It also assured that updates would continue to be shared through its social media channels.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)