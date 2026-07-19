Iran hits Kuwait energy facility for second time in two days

Kuwait City: An Iranian attack struck a power generation and water desalination station in Kuwait on Sunday, July 19, triggering a fire at one of the facility’s components. The strike was the second to hit Kuwait’s energy infrastructure within two days.

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said in a statement on X that several generating units had been taken out of service as a precaution to safeguard workers, protect equipment and preserve the stability of the national electricity grid.

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Emergency crews, supported by the Kuwait Fire Force and other government agencies, responded swiftly to extinguish the blaze. The ministry said contingency plans had been activated to ensure electricity and water services continued with minimal disruption, while specialist teams monitored operations around the clock.

Authorities appealed to the public to reduce electricity consumption, particularly between 11 am and 5 pm, to ease pressure on the grid while repair work is underway.

بيان رقم (21) من وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة



بشأن تعرض محطة للقوى الكهربائية وتقطير المياه للاعتداء.#وزارة_الكهرباء_والماء pic.twitter.com/2irGZ2xQVZ — وزارة الكهرباء والماء والطاقة المتجددة 🇰🇼 (@mew_kwt) July 19, 2026

The ministry said it would continue issuing updates through its official platforms and urged the public not to circulate or rely on rumours and unverified information.

The latest incident came a day after another power generation and desalination station was struck on Saturday, July 18. According to the ministry, that attack damaged infrastructure, affected numerous generating units and caused a fire.

Earlier, on Wednesday, July 8, shrapnel from intercepted attacks damaged several overhead electricity transmission lines. Despite the incident, electricity supplies remained uninterrupted.

Desalination plants vital to Gulf water security

The latest strike targeted one of Kuwait’s key sources of drinking water, highlighting the strategic importance of desalination facilities across the Gulf, where freshwater resources are scarce.

Around 90 per cent of Kuwait’s drinking water is produced through desalination. The technology also provides approximately 86 per cent of drinking water in Oman and about 70 per cent in Saudi Arabia, with most plants using reverse osmosis to remove salt from seawater.

Hundreds of desalination facilities line the Gulf coastline, supplying water to millions of residents. Their coastal locations leave them exposed to missile and drone attacks, raising concerns over the security of infrastructure that underpins daily life across the region.

The back-to-back attacks underscore the growing risks facing critical infrastructure as regional tensions continue to escalate.