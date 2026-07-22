Iran holds funeral for newly identified Minab school strike victims

Tehran: A funeral ceremony was held in the southern Iranian city of Minab on Wednesday, July 22, for 34 victims whose remains were identified through DNA testing months after the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies.

The agencies reported that the victims’ remains were recovered from beneath the rubble of the school and identified through forensic examinations. Following funeral prayers, mourners carried the flag-draped coffins in a public procession through the city’s streets before the victims were laid to rest at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Minab.

Video footage released by Tasnim showed hundreds of people attending the ceremony, offering prayers and paying their respects as the procession moved through the city.

Watch the videos here

Bodies of Newly Recovered Martyrs From Minab School Prepared for Funeral



The bodies of newly recovered martyrs from Minab school, who were killed in a US terror attack on a children's school, have been prepared for burial after DNA testing identification and separation. pic.twitter.com/vGpSefbhT6 — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) July 22, 2026

📹 اقامه نماز بر پیکر شهدای مدرسه شجره طیبه میناب#میناب https://t.co/vKXGaekMSx pic.twitter.com/FmVMe2TDtS — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) July 22, 2026

🎥 تصویر هوایی از تشییع پیکرهای فرشتگان میناب



در کاوش دوباره آوارهای دبستان شجره طیبۀ میناب، ۶۸ پاره‌تن متعلق به ۳۴ شهید که پیش‌تر به خاک سپرده شده بودند شناسایی شد و آیین تشییع پیکرهای این فرشتگان دقایقی پیش آغاز شد. https://t.co/uv7GQ0hNE0 pic.twitter.com/t8fpoI3X9X — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) July 22, 2026

Minab's mothers bid a painful farewell today as the remains of their martyred children were reunited with their graves in a ceremony marking the end of a long wait. pic.twitter.com/yfQzko98gf — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) July 22, 2026

The school was struck on February 28, the opening day of the conflict. Iranian authorities say more than 168 children and teachers were killed, describing it as the deadliest attack on civilians during the war.

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of carrying out the strike as part of a joint military operation launched on February 28. The United States and Israel have not publicly confirmed Iran’s account of the incident.