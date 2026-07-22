Iran holds funeral for newly identified Minab school strike victims

The school was struck on February 28, with Iranian authorities reporting more than 168 children and teachers were killed.

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Flag-draped coffins are carried by mourners during a funeral procession in Minab for 34 victims identified through DNA testing following the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School strike.
Flag-draped coffins of 34 newly identified victims of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School strike are carried during a funeral procession in Minab, Iran, on July 22, 2026. (Photo: Fars News Agency)

Tehran: A funeral ceremony was held in the southern Iranian city of Minab on Wednesday, July 22, for 34 victims whose remains were identified through DNA testing months after the strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School, according to Iran’s semi-official Tasnim and Fars news agencies.

The agencies reported that the victims’ remains were recovered from beneath the rubble of the school and identified through forensic examinations. Following funeral prayers, mourners carried the flag-draped coffins in a public procession through the city’s streets before the victims were laid to rest at the Martyrs’ Cemetery in Minab.

Video footage released by Tasnim showed hundreds of people attending the ceremony, offering prayers and paying their respects as the procession moved through the city.

Subhan Bakery

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The school was struck on February 28, the opening day of the conflict. Iranian authorities say more than 168 children and teachers were killed, describing it as the deadliest attack on civilians during the war.

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of carrying out the strike as part of a joint military operation launched on February 28. The United States and Israel have not publicly confirmed Iran’s account of the incident.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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