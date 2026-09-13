Iran, Iraq, Turkey urge action to prevent West Asia escalation

Iran, Iraq and Turkey have stressed the need to prevent an escalation of tensions in the West Asia region.

The issue was highlighted in separate phone calls between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Turkish and Iraqi counterparts on Saturday, according to statements released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry early Sunday, September 13.

During a phone conversation between Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and underscored the need to prevent further escalation of tensions and the expansion of regional conflicts, Xinhua news agency reported.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

They also called for continued consultations and diplomatic efforts to help ensure regional stability and peace.

In a separate phone call, Araghchi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein reviewed bilateral issues, regional developments and ongoing processes, stressing the importance of maintaining stability and security along their common border and continuing coordination.

They also underscored the need for responsible approaches to regional developments and called for efforts to prevent the escalation and spread of conflicts in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman have agreed on the details of new entry and exit routes for the Strait of Hormuz and will brief Gulf countries on the outcome of their consultations at a regional meeting in Muscat on Monday, Iranian officials said on Saturday.

Citing a source close to Iran’s negotiating team, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said that the understanding was reached after “intensive technical and diplomatic talks between Iran and Oman, which culminated in a final agreement in late August.”

Under the understanding, the Gulf’s entry route “lies entirely within Iran’s territorial waters,” and a portion of the exit route also falls “within Iranian territorial waters,” the source said.

The source stressed that the route would operate under Iranian arrangements and the waterway’s southern route will be closed once the new system becomes operational, noting that the United States had insisted that the southern route must be opened.