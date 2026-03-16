Iran–Israel–US war: Dubai airport suspends after drone strike sparks massive fire

Flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were temporarily suspended after a drone strike sparked a massive fire near a fuel tank facility, authorities said, as the US–Israel–Iran war entered its 17th day on Monday, March 16, and tensions escalated across the Middle East.

Dubai Civil Defence teams quickly brought the blaze under control. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said the suspension of flights was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.

A purported video of the incident circulating on social media showed large flames visible from a considerable distance, indicating the scale of the blaze.

JUST IN: 🇮🇷🇦🇪 Iranian drone strikes near Dubai International Airport, causing a large fire. pic.twitter.com/hBnyBwZh9e — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 16, 2026

US President Donald Trump said the military operation against Iran was “progressing wonderfully” and warned that the United States was not receiving oil through the Strait of Hormuz, according to media reports.

He urged countries that benefit from the strategic shipping route to help defend it, saying they should take responsibility for protecting the waterway.

Trump also suggested that a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping could be postponed as tensions in the region disrupt global shipping.

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Iran warns against attacks on energy facilities

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would respond to any attack on its energy infrastructure.

He rejected Trump’s claim that Iran was seeking truce negotiations, stating that the country would continue defending itself.

Araghchi also condemned Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Tehran, describing them as violations of international law and warning of long-term environmental damage.

Israel's bombings of fuel depots in Tehran violate international law and constitute ecocide.



Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being. Contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts.



Israel must be punished for its war crimes. pic.twitter.com/K9bU57ZBTC — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 16, 2026

Meanwhile, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces warned that any attack on Kharg Island — the country’s main oil export terminal — would create a “new and harsh equation” for global energy prices and distribution.

Israel strikes Lebanon

Israeli forces carried out fresh air strikes on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting towns including Khiam and Bint Jbeil.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said raids on Majdal Selm and Aytit killed five people and injured seven others.

Iran also continued missile launches towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens in central parts of the country. Israeli media reported that the projectiles fell in open areas without causing ctgtgʻt

Air defences activated across Gulf

Air defence systems were activated across several Gulf states as drones and missiles were intercepted during the conflict.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted drones in the Eastern Province. Bahrain’s Defence Force said it had neutralised 125 missiles and 212 drones since the start of the war.

Rockets and drones also targeted Baghdad International Airport, which houses a US diplomatic mission.

Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions

Qatar and Saudi Arabia renewed their condemnation of what they described as “unjustified” Iranian attacks during a phone call between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Both sides stressed the need to halt escalation and return to negotiations to preserve regional stability.

India also said talks with Tehran had helped two Indian-flagged gas tankers pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

Casualties rise across the region

Casualties from the ongoing US–Israeli and Iranian attacks have been reported across at least 12 countries, underscoring the widening impact of the conflict.

According to compiled figures from regional authorities as of March 15,