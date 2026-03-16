Iran–Israel–US war: Dubai airport suspends after drone strike sparks massive fire

Flights at Dubai International Airport (DXB) were temporarily suspended after a drone strike sparked a massive fire near a fuel tank facility, authorities said, as the US–Israel–Iran war entered its 17th day on Monday, March 16, and tensions escalated across the Middle East.
Dubai Civil Defence teams quickly brought the blaze under control. Authorities confirmed that no injuries were reported.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority said the suspension of flights was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and airport staff.
A purported video of the incident circulating on social media showed large flames visible from a considerable distance, indicating the scale of the blaze.
Trump comments on Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump said the military operation against Iran was “progressing wonderfully” and warned that the United States was not receiving oil through the Strait of Hormuz, according to media reports.
He urged countries that benefit from the strategic shipping route to help defend it, saying they should take responsibility for protecting the waterway.
Trump also suggested that a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping could be postponed as tensions in the region disrupt global shipping.
Iran warns against attacks on energy facilities
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would respond to any attack on its energy infrastructure.
He rejected Trump’s claim that Iran was seeking truce negotiations, stating that the country would continue defending itself.
Araghchi also condemned Israeli strikes on fuel depots in Tehran, describing them as violations of international law and warning of long-term environmental damage.
Meanwhile, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps naval forces warned that any attack on Kharg Island — the country’s main oil export terminal — would create a “new and harsh equation” for global energy prices and distribution.
Israel strikes Lebanon
Israeli forces carried out fresh air strikes on southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, targeting towns including Khiam and Bint Jbeil.
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said raids on Majdal Selm and Aytit killed five people and injured seven others.
Iran also continued missile launches towards Israel, triggering air raid sirens in central parts of the country. Israeli media reported that the projectiles fell in open areas without causing ctgtgʻt
Air defences activated across Gulf
Air defence systems were activated across several Gulf states as drones and missiles were intercepted during the conflict.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted drones in the Eastern Province. Bahrain’s Defence Force said it had neutralised 125 missiles and 212 drones since the start of the war.
Rockets and drones also targeted Baghdad International Airport, which houses a US diplomatic mission.
Diplomatic efforts to ease tensions
Qatar and Saudi Arabia renewed their condemnation of what they described as “unjustified” Iranian attacks during a phone call between Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.
Both sides stressed the need to halt escalation and return to negotiations to preserve regional stability.
India also said talks with Tehran had helped two Indian-flagged gas tankers pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.
Casualties rise across the region
Casualties from the ongoing US–Israeli and Iranian attacks have been reported across at least 12 countries, underscoring the widening impact of the conflict.
According to compiled figures from regional authorities as of March 15,
- Iran has reported 1,444 deaths and 18,551 injuries.
- In Lebanon, Israeli strikes have killed 826 people and injured more than 2,000, while Israel has reported 15 deaths and 3,138 injuries.
- Elsewhere, Iraq has reported 27 deaths, Kuwait six, the United Arab Emirates six, Oman three, Bahrain two, and Saudi Arabia two.
- Several countries have reported injuries without confirmed fatalities, including Jordan with 28 injured and Qatar with 16 injured.
- The US military has also reported 13 personnel killed and between 140 and 150 injured since the start of the conflict.