Iran lifts ban on WhatsApp, Google Play after two years

Iranian authorities on Wednesday, December 25, lifted a ban on Meta’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp and Google Play, marking a first step in easing internet restrictions.

This comes after the decision was made by the Supreme Council of Cyber Space during a meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, December 24.

Citing the meeting, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA)reported “A positive majority vote has been reached to lift limitations on access to some popular foreign platforms such as WhatsApp and Google Play.”

Taking to X, Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Sattar Hashemi, described the move as a “first step in removing internet limitations.”

“The path will continue,” he added.

امروز گام اول رفع محدودیت از اینترنت را با همدلی و وفاق برداشتیم. از پیگیری رییس‌جمهور و همراهی رسانه‌ها و فعالان ممنونم و بیش از پیش به این همراهی و همدلی نیازمندیم.

این مسیر ادامه دارد… — Sattar Hashemi (@HashemiSattar) December 24, 2024

X platform users have confirmed that they can make calls on WhatsApp and use Google Play without blocking filters.

This move is part of Pezeshkian’s pledge to loosen social media platform regulations.

In 2022, WhatsApp and Google Play were banned due to nationwide protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, who was detained by morality police for allegedly violating dress codes.

The well-known social networking sites YouTube, Facebook, and X are still blocked after being banned in 2009.

The Telegram messaging service was also banned in Iran by a court order in April 2018. However, Iranians who have good knowledge of using technology bypass these restrictions by using virtual private networks (VPNs).