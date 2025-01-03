Iran marks 5th anniversary of top commander Soleimani’s assassination

Tehran: Iranians across the country marked the fifth anniversary of the US killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani. Soleimani, former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran condemned the killing as an act of “state terrorism.” Commemorations were held in cities nationwide on Thursday, including Tehran and Soleimani’s hometown of Kerman, honouring him and other “martyrs of the resistance front.”

In Tehran, a large gathering took place at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla prayer hall, attended by senior officials including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

Also present were military commanders such as IRGC Chief Hossein Salami and Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani, as well as Soleimani’s family members, Xinhua news agency reported.

Attendees held pictures of Soleimani and Muhandis, along with other slain commanders of regional groups.

Large photographs of Soleimani, Muhandis, the late Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh were displayed in the hall. Pezeshkian said Soleimani dedicated his life to defending the oppressed and serving the people.

“By sacrificing his life, martyr Soleimani brought disgrace to the oppressors,” Pezeshkian said. He also addressed efforts by “enemies” to create discord among Muslims, saying, “Our duty is to make maximum efforts to foil such plots, preventing the foes from capitalizing on the differences among Muslims to advance their evil objectives.” In Kerman, thousands of people visited Soleimani’s tomb to pay their respects.