Iran’s Parliament approves closure of Strait of Hormuz after US strikes on nuclear sites

Iran is considering shutting the strategic Strait of Hormuz following United States airstrikes on its nuclear facilities, a step that could disrupt global energy flows and heighten regional tensions.

The attacks on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan early on Sunday prompted Iranian lawmakers to call for decisive retaliation. Iran’s parliament has approved a proposal to close the strait — though the final decision rests with the Supreme National Security Council, according to Press TV. A senior lawmaker described the measure as a legitimate response to foreign aggression, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s foreign minister, Syed Abbas Araghchi, stated that Tehran is exploring a range of options as it considers its next steps.

The strait is a vital passage for about a fifth of the world’s oil and a significant share of liquefied natural gas exports. Any closure could push oil prices above USD 100 a barrel, with countries such as India, China, and European nations particularly exposed to supply shocks.

India, heavily reliant on crude shipments through this route, could face immediate challenges in meeting its energy needs. The development follows the US strikes on Iran’s key nuclear facilities.