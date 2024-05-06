Iran offers scholarships to expelled pro-Palestine students in US, Europe

Reputable Iranian universities are offering scholarships to students from US and Europe who were expelled for participating in pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

The announcements were made by Shiraz University, Shahid Beheshti University, Iran University of Science & Technology (IUST) and Allameh Tabataba’i University (ATU), Press TV reported.

The scholarships reportedly cover tuition, housing, and bonuses they used to enjoy in their home country.

Shiraz University and Shahid Beheshti University also offers special support to Palestinian students affected by Israeli aggression.

This comes as protests against the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip continue at US universities, intensifying after over 100 arrests at Columbia University in New York on April 18.

Encampments have surged at universities nationwide as the pro-Palestine students demand their institutions divest from companies linked to Israel.

As of Sunday, May 5, nearly 2,500 individuals were arrested at pro-Palestinian rallies held at college and university campuses across the US, Anadolu Agency reportee citing CNN.

Similar protests are taking place on campuses in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, and the UK.

This also comes as University administrations are attempting to suppress student movements by promoting sit-ins and using force in some cases.