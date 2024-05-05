Netanyahu’s govt votes to shut down Al Jazeera offices in Israel

The government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voted unanimously to shut down Qatar-owned Al Jazeera offices in Israel.

The announcement was made by Netanyahu on Sunday, May 5 on X.

“The government headed by me unanimously decided: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will be closed in Israel. Thanks to Minister ‎@shlomo_karhi,” Netanyahu wrote in a post.

הממשלה בראשותי החליטה פה אחד: ערוץ ההסתה אל ג׳זירה ייסגר בישראל.



תודה לשר @shlomo_karhi — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 5, 2024

Taking to X, Minister of Communications, Shlomo Karhi said that after the Cabinet’s approval, he had immediately signed the orders against Al Jazeera.

“Our orders will go into effect immediately. Too much time has passed and too many unnecessary legal hurdles for us to finally be able to stop Al Jazeera’s oiled incitement machine that harms the security of the country.”

“For months I have done everything so that they will not be able to work from Israel any more.”

הממשלה אישרה ומיד חתמתי על הצווים נגד אלג'זירה.



הצווים שלנו ייצאו לפעולה באופן מיידי. עבר יותר מדי זמן ויותר מדי מהמורות משפטיות מיותרות כדי שנוכל סוף סוף לעצור את מכונת ההסתה המשומנת של אלג'זירה שפוגעת בבטחון המדינה.



לאורך חודשים, עשיתי הכל ואמשיך לעשות הכל כדי שהם לא יוכלו… pic.twitter.com/eezDeKmjPc — 🇮🇱שלמה קרעי – Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) May 5, 2024

The vote came after the Israeli Knesset (parliament) approved a draft law allowing the temporary closure in Israel of foreign broadcast stations considered a threat to national security during the war on Hamas in Gaza.

In this regard, Netanyahu had pledged to take immediate action to halt Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel.

“Al Jazeera harmed Israel’s security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against IDF soldiers,” Netanyahu wrote on X on April 1.