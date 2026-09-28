Iran offers to reopen Hormuz on sixth day of proposed seven-day plan

Washington: Iran has offered to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on the sixth day of a proposed seven-day plan and resume nuclear negotiations with the United States on the seventh, but Washington rejected the proposal because it demanded sanctions relief and access to frozen assets at the outset.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would open the vital shipping passage if the United States ended the conflict, removed its blockade, released Iranian assets and allowed the country to sell oil.

“Our proposal is very clear. We are ready to open the Strait if certain things are done by the US,” Araghchi told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

“We want our moneys, our assets, which are illegally frozen, to be released. We want, you know, to be able to sell our oil,” he said.

Araghchi said the steps sought by Iran could be completed within four or five days.

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“If they want — if they are serious that they want a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, now there is the possibility,” he said. “We have offered this seven-day plan.”

The strait would reopen on day six, with negotiations on a broader agreement beginning the next day, he said.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he was rejecting the Iranian offer.

“They want to make a deal where they open the strait immediately because they’re losing so badly,” Trump said. “But we’re winning tremendously. We have total control of the Hormuz Strait.”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz said the proposal required Washington to make extensive concessions before substantive negotiations began.

“They were asking for everything up front,” Waltz told CNN’s “State of the Union”.

Waltz said Iran wanted relief from US and UN sanctions and access to billions of dollars in frozen assets.

“The bottom line is, they were asking for everything up front with a promise that they would then talk,” he said.

Waltz accused Iran of violating an earlier memorandum of understanding by attacking international shipping. Tehran disputes the US account and says Washington violated previous agreements.

“The president’s just not confident that the Iranians are coming in good faith and that we will truly negotiate the end of their nuclear programme,” Waltz said.

Araghchi said Iran was still waiting for an official response delivered through mediators despite Trump’s public rejection.

“At the same time, we are ready for diplomacy,” he said. “But, and now there is a very reasonable plan on the table. If they reject it with no reason, this is their fault.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian separately told CBS’s “Face the Nation” that Tehran was prepared to proceed in stages under a framework based on the earlier memorandum.

“Obviously, we will abide by whatever we commit to,” Pezeshkian said.

He also indicated that Iran could negotiate limits and inspections for its nuclear programme but blamed the United States and Israel for attacking Iranian nuclear sites.

“Within the framework of the NPT and the other existing frameworks, all of these issues are matters that can be agreed upon,” Pezeshkian said.

Araghchi said Iran remained prepared for renewed military action while keeping diplomacy available.

“We are fully prepared for the war to be resumed,” he said. “But at the same time, we are ready, we stand ready for diplomacy. It is up to President Trump to choose.”