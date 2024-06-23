Iran overturns rapper Toomaj Salehi’s death sentence

Tehran: Iran’s supreme court has overturned the death sentence imposed on the well-known rapper Toomaj Salehi, according to his lawyer Amir Raesian.

“As expected, the Supreme Court avoided an irreparable judicial error,” Raesian wrote on X on Saturday, June 22.

Also Read Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi sentenced to death

“The death sentence was overturned and, based on the appeal decision of the Supreme Court, the case will be referred to a parallel branch for reconsideration.”

He added that the court also ruled that Salehi’s “previous sentence (6 years and three months) was also without compliance with the rules of a multiplicity of crimes.”

شعبه دیوان در حکم دقیق خود ضمن نقض حکم اعدام، مجددا تاکید کرده است که حتی حکم حبس قبلی(۶سال و سه ماه) بدون رعایت قواعد تعدد جرم بوده و بر خلاف ماده ١٣١ و مازاد بر مجازات قانونی است.

٢/٢ — امير رئيسيان AMIR RAESIAN (@amirreiis) June 22, 2024

Salehi was arrested in October 2022 for supporting the anti-hijab protests movement that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

In July, 2023, Salehi was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of “enmity against God” and “corruption on earth

On November 18, 2023, he was released on bail when the Supreme Court, in an appeal, ruled that there were “flaws in the original sentence” and referred the matter back to a lower court for further review and maybe a retrial.

Salehi was re-indicted to jail less than two weeks later for allegedly discussing his torture in a video.

On April 24, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Court handed a death penalty to Salehi.