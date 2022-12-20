Iran: Parents plead with judiciary to spare son on death row

The authorities have reportedly sentenced 11 persons to death in connection with the country's largest protest since the 1979 revolution.

Iranian parents appeal judiary (Photo: screen grab twitter)

The parents of an Iranian man have pleaded to the judiciary to spare him from death after he was reportedly sentenced for participating in the protest over Mahasa Amini’s death.

The accused is identified as Mehdi Mohammed Karami. The appeal comes following the execution of two other protesters by the Iranian authorities earlier this month.

“I am Mashallah Karami, father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami,” said the father in the video circulated on social media, “I respectfully ask the judiciary, I beg you please, I ask you.. to remove the death penalty from my son’s case,” he added. Mehdi’s mother also appealed to the judiciary to revoke her son’s death penalty.

A video of the appeal has surfaced on Twitter.

Mashallah Karami informed Iranian media that the family lawyer wasn’t allowed to access Mehdi’s case. He further said that the lawyer appointed by the court did not respond to the appeal.

As per a report by Amnesty International, Mehdi was sentenced along with five others for the alleged fatal assault on the security forces, reported Arab News.

