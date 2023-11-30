Iran re-arrests rapper Toomaj Salehi

Tehran: A 32-year-old prominent Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who was recently released from prison, has been re-arrested in the northern city of Babol on Thursday, November 30.

According to the judiciary’s news agency Mizan Online, Salehi was arrested on charges of “spreading lies and disturbing the public mind” after being released.

خبرگزاری قوه‌قضائیه دلیل بازداشت #توماج_صالحی را «نشر اکاذیب و تشویش اذهان عمومی» اعلام کرده و مدعی شده‌است: «توماج صالحی و وکیلش تاکنون هیچ شکایتی از ضابط و یا قضات پرونده ثبت نکرده‌اند.»



این در حالی است که مستندات و لایحه شکایت از ضابطان به اتهام شکنجه و رسانه‌هایِ حکومتی که… pic.twitter.com/voAOj5IhNs — توماج صالحی🌋 (@OfficialToomaj) November 30, 2023

The family of Salehi took to X and wrote, “Regime agents kidnapped #ToomajSalehi from the street without any warrant, and without identifying themselves.”

“According to preliminary reports, he was beaten severely by plainclothes agents — which included beating Toomaj with the butt of Kalashnikov rifles,” they added.

Salehi was arrested in October 2022 for supporting the anti-hijab protests movement that erupted after the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

In July, Salehi was sentenced to six years in prison on charges of “enmity against God” and “corruption on earth.”

His lawyer Amir Raisian said in an interview with the Shargh Media Network that the Supreme Court found “flaws in the initial sentence” and released him on bail on November 18.