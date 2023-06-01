Iran: Reporter who covered Mahsa Amini’s death denies charges

Niloufar Hamedi was charged with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security and could face the death penalty.

(From right) Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi (Photo: Twitter)

Tehran: An Iranian female reporter who had covered the custodial death case of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, has denied all charges against her.

Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman, was stopped and detained by Iran’s moral police in Tehran over wearing her hijab “inappropriately” in a public place. She died soon after falling into a coma.

Thirty-year-old Niloufar Hamedi along with fellow journalist 35-year-old Elaheh Mohammad were charged with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security and could face the death penalty.

Hamedi’s lawyer, Parto Borhanpour, told the Shargh newspaper, where she worked, that “today’s court session was devoted to the reading of the indictment and the written and oral answers of the client to the questions of the judge.”

She said, “There was no time for the lawyers’ oral defence. However, we were able to present our requests and objections to the court.”

Shedding light on the trial that occurred on Monday, Hamedi’s husband Mohammad Hossein took to Twitter saying that his wife had denied all charges against her. “She emphasised that she has only performed her duty as a journalist,” Hossein’s tweet stated.

The two journalists are being tried separately by the Revolutionary Courts behind closed doors in Tehran.

Nilouar Hamedi was detained on September 20 after visiting the hospital where Amini had spent three days in a coma before her death.

Niloufar Hamedi had taken a picture of Amini’s parents embracing each other in the Tehran hospital. The picture went massively viral, beginning a year-old battle of Iranian women against the authoritative government.

