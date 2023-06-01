Iran: Reporter who covered Mahsa Amini’s death denies charges

Tehran: An Iranian female reporter who had covered the custodial death case of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, has denied all charges against her.

Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman, was stopped and detained by Iran’s moral police in Tehran over wearing her hijab “inappropriately” in a public place. She died soon after falling into a coma.

Thirty-year-old Niloufar Hamedi along with fellow journalist 35-year-old Elaheh Mohammad were charged with propaganda against the state and conspiring against national security and could face the death penalty.

Hamedi’s lawyer, Parto Borhanpour, told the Shargh newspaper, where she worked, that “today’s court session was devoted to the reading of the indictment and the written and oral answers of the client to the questions of the judge.”

She said, “There was no time for the lawyers’ oral defence. However, we were able to present our requests and objections to the court.”

Shedding light on the trial that occurred on Monday, Hamedi’s husband Mohammad Hossein took to Twitter saying that his wife had denied all charges against her. “She emphasised that she has only performed her duty as a journalist,” Hossein’s tweet stated.

نخستین جلسه دادگاه #نیلوفر_حامدی امروز در شعبه ۱۵ دادگاه انقلاب به ریاست قاضی صلواتی و به صورت غیرعلنی برگزار شد. نیلوفر در این جلسه تمام اتهامات وارده را رد کرد و تاکید داشت به عنوان یک خبرنگار به وظایف خود در چارچوب قانون عمل کرده و هیچ اقدامی علیه امنیت ایران انجام نداده است. pic.twitter.com/9WeNGZDwOK — محمدحسین آجورلو (@mohamadhosein_2) May 30, 2023

The two journalists are being tried separately by the Revolutionary Courts behind closed doors in Tehran.

Nilouar Hamedi was detained on September 20 after visiting the hospital where Amini had spent three days in a coma before her death.

Niloufar Hamedi had taken a picture of Amini’s parents embracing each other in the Tehran hospital. The picture went massively viral, beginning a year-old battle of Iranian women against the authoritative government.