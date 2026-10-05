Iran reviewing US views on 7-day ceasefire plan: Diplomat

The proposal calls for a seven-day halt to hostilities and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Protester waves Iranian flag during a demonstration near the White House. Photo: AFP

Tehran: A senior Iranian diplomat has said that Iran is currently reviewing US views on Tehran’s recent proposal to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday, October 4, saying that the United States has submitted its views on Iran’s proposal through mediators.

He stressed that Iran’s proposal is the “seven-day plan” that was presented to the other side by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New York late last month.

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Gharibabadi said, “The US views are currently being reviewed inside the country through the appropriate channels,” adding that whenever Iran’s final views are ready, the necessary action will be taken through “appropriate channels.”

He added that Iran is simultaneously making the necessary preparations for any other scenario as well, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iran conveyed a proposed seven-day plan to the United States on September 22 to cease hostilities and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, through mediators on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

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On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US bases and assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8. On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on ending the war in the region on all fronts.

Under the MoU, the two countries were scheduled to hold negotiations within 60 days, ending on August 17, to reach a final agreement. However, the two sides failed to make sufficient progress toward a deal as tensions continued to escalate.

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