Iran says ‘considering’ Trump’s ‘request’ for negotiations

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Monday, April 27, that Tehran was considering a request from US President Donald Trump for negotiations, while insisting Washington had failed to achieve any of its objectives during the recent conflict.

Speaking to Russian media, Araghchi said Iran had stood firm against “the world’s greatest superpower” and claimed the United States had not secured any of its goals, according to remarks published on his Telegram channel.

Ghalibaf praises Iran’s spirit of sacrifice

Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf praised the country’s spirit of “self-sacrifice”, saying it had left enemies “disappointed and bewildered”.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf hailed Iranians as champions of history and praised what he described as their courage and patriotism.

افتخار می‌کنم که یکی ‌از این سی میلیون جانفدا هستم.



از خودگذشتگی ملت سربلند ایران، دشمنان را ناامید و آشفته کرده است. شما سرافرازان همیشگی تاریخ هستید و پشت ایران عزیزمان تا همیشه به شما فرزندان شجاع و وطن‌دوست خود گرم است. pic.twitter.com/xPEiYIof80 — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) April 27, 2026

Iran intercepts tanker with 12 Indians near Oman

A Togo-flagged chemical tanker carrying 12 Indian crew members was intercepted by Iranian Coast Guard vessels near Oman, India’s shipping ministry said on Monday.

The vessel, identified as MT Chiron, was near the outer port limits of Shinas when Iranian forces fired warning shots, according to official statements. All Indian crew members were reported safe.

Israel warns Hezbollah is ‘playing with fire’

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned on Monday that Hezbollah was “playing with fire” and said the consequences would be severe for Lebanon, according to AFP.

Katz told UN envoy to Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert that Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem was provoking dangerous escalation.

He added that if the Lebanese government continued to shield Hezbollah, conflict could spread across Lebanon.

Vance doubts Pentagon Iran war claims

Vice President JD Vance has privately questioned Pentagon claims that US weapons stockpiles remain strong during the Iran conflict, according to The Atlantic.

He is reportedly concerned key munitions may be running low, potentially affecting readiness for other conflicts.

Six Iranian oil tankers turned back in Hormuz

Reuters-cited ship-tracking data showed six tankers carrying about 10.5 million barrels of Iranian crude were turned back by US forces and sent towards Iran through the Strait of Hormuz in recent days.

Separate maritime data showed only around seven vessels crossed the strait in the past 24 hours, most of them dry bulk carriers and cargo ships.

Emirates resumes Kuwait and Muscat flights from May 1

Emirates will restart flights to Kuwait and Muscat from May 1 as regional air traffic returns to normal.

The airline will begin with two daily services between Dubai International Airport and Kuwait International Airport, before increasing frequencies later in May.

Services to Muscat will also restart with limited weekly flights before returning to daily operations from May 16.

US military says forces ready across Middle East

The US military’s United States Central Command said its forces remain “focused and ready” across the Middle East, signalling continued military preparedness as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict remain stalled.

The statement came after US President Donald Trump said Iran could “call us” if it wanted to negotiate.

A U.S. Sailor signals to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57). U.S. forces remain focused and ready across the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/pwep0jefeP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 27, 2026

UAE official criticises Gulf response to Iran attacks

A senior United Arab Emirates official has criticised Gulf allies for what he described as a weak response to Iranian retaliatory attacks following Israeli-US strikes, exposing divisions within regional alliances.

Anwar Gargash said Gulf states provided logistical support during the crisis, but their political and military reaction fell short.

“The GCC’s stance was the weakest historically, considering the nature of the attack and the threat it posed to everyone,” he said, according to AFP.

Gargash added that he had expected only a limited response from the Arab League, but not from Gulf partners.

French minister urges Iran to make major concessions

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Iran must make “major concessions” and adopt a “radical shift” in its position for any lasting resolution to the crisis, speaking at a United Nations Security Council session on maritime security in New York.

“There can be no lasting solution to this crisis unless the Iranian regime agrees to major concessions and a radical shift in its stance,” Barrot said, according to AFP.

He added that he had spoken with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a day earlier, with discussions focused on ceasefire developments and ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.

White House rejects public diplomacy

Araghchi’s comments came after reports that Iran had sent a new proposal to Washington. Responding to the reports, the White House said it would not conduct negotiations through the media.

Assistant White House Press Secretary Olivia Wales told CBS News that discussions were sensitive and the United States would only agree to a deal that protects American interests and prevents Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, according to Al Jazeera.

Assistant White House Press Secretary Olivia Wales.

Washington and ally Israel continue to demand that Iran halt uranium enrichment, accusing Tehran of pursuing nuclear weapons capability. Iran rejects the allegation.

Trump has also said he wants Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, despite earlier claiming the country’s nuclear capacity had been destroyed during the 12-day war.

Oil prices surge on Hormuz concerns

Oil prices climbed about 2 percent on Monday to their highest level in two weeks as peace efforts between Washington and Tehran appeared stalled and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained restricted, Reuters reported.

The waterway is one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, making any disruption a major concern for global energy markets.

Rubio rejects Iran Hormuz proposal

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected reports of an Iranian offer to reopen the strait under strict conditions.

In an interview with Fox News, Rubio said international waterways could not be subject to Iranian control or permission, warning that such an arrangement would be unacceptable to the United States and other nations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses media.

Bahrain revokes citizenship of 69 people

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Bahrain announced it had revoked the citizenship of 69 individuals accused of supporting Iran.

The interior ministry said those affected were found to have backed hostile Iranian acts and colluded with foreign entities. The announcement followed Iran’s retaliatory strikes on Bahrain and other Gulf states.

Wounded toll rises in Israel-Hezbollah war

Authorities also said 7,804 people had been wounded since the latest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2.

Although a ceasefire has been in force since April 17, repeated violations by both sides have continued.

US offers reward for militia leader

Meanwhile, the US State Department announced a reward of up to USD 10 million for information leading to Haydar Muzhir Ma’lak Al-Sa’idi, leader of the Iran-aligned Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya.

Putin meets Araghchi in Saint Petersburg

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday in Saint Petersburg, Russian state news agency Tass reported.

Putin praised the Iranian people for what he described as bravely defending their sovereignty and said Russia would do everything possible in the interests of Iran and other countries in the region to help restore peace in the Middle East, Tass reported.