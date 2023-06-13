Iran says ground prepared for Saudi missions reopening

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th June 2023 11:39 am IST
Iran's missile activities 'conventional', FM spokesperson says
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani

Tehran: The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani has said the ground has been prepared for the reopening of the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

Kanaani made the remarks on Monday at a weekly press conference in the Iranian capital Tehran, commenting on the latest developments in the resumption of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

Also Read
Saudi eases restrictions on Shia pilgrims’ visits to Al-Baqi cemetery

He said that based on the preliminary steps taken by a Saudi technical team that visited Iran in April, the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate general in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad will be reopened in the near future, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Kanaani also added that in view of an invitation extended earlier by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the top Saudi diplomat will take a trip to Iran in the near future.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced in April the resumption of diplomatic relations with immediate effect.

Saudi Arabia cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in response to the attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran after the kingdom executed a Shia cleric.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th June 2023 11:39 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button