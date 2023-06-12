Saudi eases restrictions on Shia pilgrims’ visits to Al-Baqi cemetery

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allowed Shia pilgrims to visit Jannat Al-Baqi cemetery in Madinah.

The restrictions have been eased during this year’s Haj from June 23 to July 1, Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported on June 11.

As per the reports, male Shia pilgrims from Iran were allowed to visit the Al-Baqi cemetery.

They were able to recite religious prayers or eulogies that had previously been banned.

Women are allowed to pay tribute to the Al-Baqi cemetery from behind the walls surrounding the cemetery.

Shiites around the world mourn and protest on Shawwal 8 every year to strongly condemn the “disrespect towards the family of the Prophet” and demand the immediate construction of this cemetery from the current government of Saudi Arabia.

Shia Muslims, followers of the lineage of Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law Ali and daughter Fatima, across the world have been demanding the reconstruction of the graves and tombs destroyed by the House of Saud and the followers of Wahabbism on Shawwal 8 (11th month of the Islamic calendar), 1345 AH.

The easing of restrictions comes after a China-brokered deal signed by Iran and Saudi Arabia in Beijing on March 10.

Riyadh severed diplomatic ties with Tehran in 2016 after its representative offices were stormed during demonstrations protesting the execution of a Shiite religious leader by the Sunni-majority kingdom.

About Jannat Al-Baqi

Jannat Al-Baqi is located in the southeastern part of the Prophet’s Mosque and is the first cemetery in Madinah.

Al-Baqi is also called Gharqad and is an important Islamic site in the Hijazi region.

This cemetery contains the graves of the family members of the Prophet Muhammad along with many of his companions.

Also known as Garden of Heaven, this cemetery is the largest in the city and contains no less than 10,000 graves of the companions of the Prophet Muhammad (may God bless him and grant him peace). The area of ​​this cemetery is 175,000 square meters.