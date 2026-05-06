Iran says it will only accept ‘fair and comprehensive agreement’ in US talks

Iran will only accept “a fair and comprehensive agreement” in its negotiations with the United States on ending the war in the Middle East, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday, May 6.

“We will do our best to protect our legitimate rights and interests in the negotiations,” Araghchi said in Beijing after meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, according to Iranian media. “We only accept a fair and comprehensive agreement.”

The remarks came as diplomatic efforts intensified alongside growing military and economic tensions across West Asia, with regional powers, global shipping companies and airlines warning of wider consequences if the conflict escalates further.

Pakistan PM expresses hope for lasting Middle East peace

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday he was “hopeful” that ongoing negotiations linked to the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel would lead to lasting peace in the Middle East.

In a post on X, Sharif said: “We are very hopeful that the current momentum will lead to a lasting agreement that secures durable peace and stability for the region and beyond.”

US urges Tehran to return to talks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran must “accept the reality of the situation” and return to negotiations to achieve a complete solution to the crisis.

Speaking at a press briefing, Rubio said Washington was trying to determine the issues Tehran might be willing to discuss, suggesting that any early understanding would likely begin with broad principles rather than a detailed final agreement.

US Secretary of state Marco Rubio

Iran and Saudi Arabia discuss regional diplomacy

Araghchi stressed the importance of diplomacy during a phone call with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

According to Iranian media, the Iranian foreign minister emphasised the need for continued diplomatic engagement among regional countries to prevent the emergence and escalation of further tensions.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Iran introduces new Strait of Hormuz shipping system

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said its new security plan for the Strait of Hormuz was aimed at preventing weapons and military supplies from reaching US military bases in the region.

Iran later announced a new system to regulate ship traffic through the strategic waterway amid the ongoing maritime standoff involving the United States.

According to Xinhua News Agency, citing Iran’s state-run Press TV, all vessels intending to pass through the Strait of Hormuz will now be required to obtain prior permission from Iranian authorities via email.

Iran described the measure as a “sovereign governance system” designed to manage navigation through one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors.

CMA CGM vessel attacked in Strait of Hormuz

French shipping giant CMA CGM confirmed that one of its vessels, the San Antonio, was attacked while crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Several crew members were injured and the vessel sustained damage.

The company said injured crew members had been evacuated for medical treatment and that it was closely monitoring developments.

A CMA CGM cargo vessel travels through the Strait of Hormuz amid rising maritime security tensions in the Gulf region. Photo: X

UAE leaders express solidarity after attacks

Regional leaders rallied behind the UAE following recent attacks on civilian facilities in the emirate.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to condemn the attacks and express solidarity with the country.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Kurdish regional leadership in northern Iraq also voiced support for the UAE and its security measures.

Iran rejects UAE missile and drone accusations

Iran rejected Abu Dhabi’s accusations that it had launched missiles and drones towards the UAE.

Tehran described the claims as “unfounded” and accused the UAE leadership of “collusion with hostile parties”.

Iran’s foreign ministry warned that such actions could endanger regional stability, insisting its military operations were directed solely at countering US aggression.

Israel warns residents in southern Lebanon to evacuate

Israel’s military issued evacuation warnings to residents in around a dozen villages in southern Lebanon, signalling the possibility of renewed strikes despite an existing truce aimed at reducing clashes with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee instructed residents to move at least 1,000 metres away from their homes into open areas for safety amid rising border tensions.

Iranian official warns US against military confrontation

Senior Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee criticised US leadership in posts on X, accusing Washington of presenting “delusions as achievements”.

Rezaee, a former Revolutionary Guard commander and member of Iran’s Expediency Council, warned that any confrontation with Iranian forces would not resemble historic US military successes such as Normandy or Sicily, but instead “look more like Tabas” — a reference to the failed 1980 US hostage rescue mission known as Operation Eagle Claw.

Lufthansa warns over rising aviation fuel risks

Germany’s Lufthansa warned that the conflict posed a serious risk to the aviation industry, saying disruption in the Strait of Hormuz had pushed jet fuel prices higher and could affect fuel availability later in the year.

The warning followed the collapse of US carrier Spirit Airlines over the weekend, with rising fuel costs linked to the conflict cited among the contributing factors.

Iran embassy accuses Marco Rubio of ‘twisting the truth’

Iranian diplomatic officials sharply criticised recent comments by Rubio over the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement posted by the Iranian Embassy in Austria on X, the embassy accused Rubio of “twisting the truth” by claiming Iran had disrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and criticised his call for the UN Security Council to intervene.

In his press conference, Marco Rubio—the so-called Secretary of State of the U.S. regime—brazenly twisted the truth, claiming that Iran had disrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and then had the audacity to call on the UN Security Council to "play its role" in resolving… — IRAN Embassy in Austria (@IraninAustria) May 6, 2026

The embassy said the Security Council should instead condemn what it described as “ongoing aggression” by the United States and Israel against Iran, calling it a violation of the UN Charter.

Also Read Trump says Hormuz operation paused as Iran deal talks advance

Iran foreign ministry spokesperson accuses X of censorship

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei claimed social media platform X had removed the verification badge from his account after previously stripping verification from the Iranian foreign ministry and foreign minister despite paid subscriptions.

Baqaei accused the platform of “selective censorship” and alleged efforts to suppress Iran’s position regarding the ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

Iran seeks FIFA assurances ahead of World Cup

Iran’s football authorities also entered the political debate surrounding the regional crisis ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran president Mehdi Taj said Tehran was seeking guarantees from FIFA that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other state institutions would not be “insulted” during the national team’s participation in the tournament in June.

Representative image

“We need a guarantee there, for our trip, that they have no right to insult the symbols of our system, especially the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps,” Taj told Reuters.

China calls for ceasefire and dialogue

During talks in Beijing, Wang described US and Israeli military actions against Iran as “illegitimate” and said the Middle East had reached a “decisive turning point”.

He called for a full ceasefire and renewed dialogue among all parties.

Araghchi thanked Beijing for its criticism of US-Israeli actions and said cooperation between Tehran and China would continue to strengthen.

Iran internet blackout enters 68th day

Internet monitoring group NetBlocks said Iran’s nationwide internet blackout entered its 68th day on Wednesday, with many Iranians effectively cut off from the global internet for most of 2026.

NetBlocks data showing prolonged internet disruption and near-total connectivity shutdown in Iran from February to May 2026.

US says attacks targeted American facilities in Iraq

CNN, citing a senior US State Department official, reported that more than 600 attacks targeted American facilities in Iraq during the conflict.

The official said Washington expected Baghdad to take concrete action against armed militias operating within state institutions.

Rashida Tlaib criticises Israel over Gaza flotilla incident

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib said she was leading a letter to the Trump administration over Israel’s alleged attack on a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

Tlaib demanded the release of detained activists and called for an end to the blockade on Gaza.

I'm leading a letter to the Trump Admin about the illegal Israeli military attack on the Flotilla and the abduction of civilians, including Americans, heading to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid. We are demanding an end to the blockade on Gaza and the release of the two remaining… pic.twitter.com/G2FBmfUV0C — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) May 5, 2026

Pro-Palestinian protests erupt in Manhattan

Tensions erupted in Manhattan after pro-Palestinian demonstrators clashed with police outside a synagogue during protests against an Israeli real estate event reportedly promoting properties in the occupied West Bank.

NOW: "Police line! Move back!" a shoving stand off between NYPD and protesters outside Park East Synagogue in Manhattan, during "Land Sale" protest https://t.co/AlrIGRPML5 pic.twitter.com/mEqp4k5raz — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) May 5, 2026

US to close Peshawar consulate in phases

The US State Department announced a phased closure of its consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan, citing staff safety and resource management.

The move comes as Pakistan continues mediating discussions between Washington and Tehran.