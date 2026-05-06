Trump says Hormuz operation paused as Iran deal talks advance

With the US-Israeli war on Iran entering its 68th day on Wednesday, May 6, President Donald Trump announced a halt to a US military operation in the Strait of Hormuz to allow space for ongoing negotiations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the decision came following requests from Pakistan and other countries, while also citing what he described as progress towards a “complete and final agreement” with Iranian representatives.

Also Read US military leaders say ceasefire with Iran holding despite attacks in Strait of Hormuz

He said “Project Freedom”, described as the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, would be paused “for a short period of time” to assess whether the agreement can be finalised and signed.

Trump added that the blockade on Iran would remain “in full force and effect”, indicating that pressure on Tehran would continue alongside diplomatic efforts.

The announcement comes amid continuing tensions in the region, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key strategic route for global shipping and energy supplies.

Rubio questions Iran’s nuclear stance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran’s claims of not seeking nuclear weapons were contradicted by its actions, arguing that Tehran must choose between conflict and diplomacy.

Speaking at the White House, Rubio pointed to Iran’s advanced centrifuge development, uranium enrichment activities and underground facilities as signs that it was not adhering to its stated no-nuclear-weapons position.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addresses media.

Cargo vessel hit in Strait of Hormuz

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said a cargo vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Authorities said the extent of any environmental damage remains unclear.

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli troops

Hezbollah launched several rockets towards Israeli troops in southern Lebanon late Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said, adding that multiple drones and aerial threats were intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

The cross-border clashes, which escalated after the Iran conflict began, have continued despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17.

US pushes UNSC resolution on Hormuz

The United States on Tuesday, proposed a draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council aimed at defending freedom of navigation and securing the Strait of Hormuz amid the continuing crisis surrounding transit through the strategic waterway.

According to the US Department of State, Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Iran of “holding the world’s economy hostage” through threats and actions in the Strait of Hormuz. The statement cited alleged attempts to close the waterway, attacks on vessels, the laying of sea mines and efforts to impose tolls on maritime traffic.

Iranian FM arrives in China

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Beijing, China, for talks with Chinese officials amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. The visit comes ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled trip to China on May 14 and 15.